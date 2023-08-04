OFIX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (Symbol: OFIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.80, changing hands as low as $18.57 per share. Orthofix Medical Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFIX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.76 per share, with $23.4655 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.77.

