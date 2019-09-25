OFIX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (Symbol: OFIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.58, changing hands as high as $53.62 per share. Orthofix Medical Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFIX's low point in its 52 week range is $48 per share, with $68.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.87.

