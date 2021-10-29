Ofgem to consult on price caps to deal with rising power prices

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem outlined actions on Friday to deal with rising wholesale power prices, including its intention to consult on the price cap methodology to ensure it reflects the costs and risks facing suppliers.

Ofgem said in a letter it expects, among other things, an "enhanced" approach to monitoring, compliance and enforcement of licence conditions to see that energy suppliers minimise risks to customers and the market as a whole.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.