OFG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.05, changing hands as low as $26.64 per share. OFG Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFG's low point in its 52 week range is $22.36 per share, with $30.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.82.

