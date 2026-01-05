OFG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.59, changing hands as high as $41.98 per share. OFG Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFG's low point in its 52 week range is $33.15 per share, with $46.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.86.

