OFG Bancorp's (NYSE:OFG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 18th of January to US$0.12. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.5%, which is below the industry average.

OFG Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. OFG Bancorp is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 13% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.20 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.1% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. OFG Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 32% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Our Thoughts On OFG Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for OFG Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

