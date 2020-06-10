Markets
OFG Bancorp's 7.0% Noncumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 6/12/20, OFG Bancorp's 7.0% Noncumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: OFG.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1458, payable on 6/30/20. As a percentage of OFG.PRB's recent share price of $23.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of OFG.PRB to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when OFG.PRB shares open for trading on 6/12/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.32%, which compares to an average yield of 5.70% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFG.PRB shares, versus OFG:

Below is a dividend history chart for OFG.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1458 on OFG Bancorp's 7.0% Noncumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B :

In Wednesday trading, OFG Bancorp's 7.0% Noncumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: OFG.PRB) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: OFG) are down about 3.2%.

