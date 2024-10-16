OFG Bancorp Q3 Profit, Revenue Rise

(RTTNews) - OFG Bancorp (OFG) Wednesday reported earnings of $1.00 per share for the third quarter, higher than $0.95 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

On average, 4 analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total Interest Income was $189.0 million, up from $165.7 million last year.

Core revenues for the quarter increased to $174.1 million from $172.2 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $163.51 million.

Pre-Provision net revenues were $83.1 million compared with $82.3 million last year.

Provision for credit losses rose to $21.4 million from $16.4 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.