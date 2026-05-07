OFG Bancorp (OFG)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

After reaching an important support level, OFG Bancorp (OFG) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. OFG recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

OFG could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 7.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank.

Once investors consider OFG's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 1 revision higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on OFG for more gains in the near future.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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