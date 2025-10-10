OFG Bancorp (OFG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.02, changing hands as low as $41.67 per share. OFG Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFG's low point in its 52 week range is $33.15 per share, with $47.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.45.

