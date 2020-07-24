OFG Bancorp (OFG) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG)

Q2 2020 Earnings Call

, 10:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for joining OFG Bancorp's conference call. My name is Laurie, and I'll be your operator today. Our speakers are Jose Rafael Fernandez, President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman; and Maritza Arizmendi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A presentation accompanies today's remarks. It can be found on the Investor Relations website on the homepage in the What's New Box or on the Webcasts Presentations & Other Files page.

This call may feature certain forward-looking statements about management's goals, plans and expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties outlined in the Risk Factors section of OFG's SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. We disclaim any obligation to update information disclosed in this call as a result of developments that occur afterwards.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Fernandez.

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Good morning. Thank you for joining us. Please turn to Page 3. First, I would like to thank all our team members for their dedication and commitment during these very challenging times. Like other banks, we faced a number of COVID-19 related challenges during the second quarter. But for us at OFG, the pandemic also followed the earthquakes we experienced in January and occurred while we were in the process of integrating the Scotiabank acquisition. Certainly, no small challenge. But by acting quickly and with foresight, we produced excellent results for our customers, communities and people, and continue to help them build better financial futures.

In March, governments in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands shut down businesses and personal activities. Restrictions were eased in late May. But recent spikes in new cases have forced Puerto Rico to reduce some of the flexibility. The Federal Reserve Bank cut rates 150 basis points in March, following the 75 basis points reduction in the second half of 2019.

Our commitment and preparation enabled us to successfully manage these challenges facil, rapido, hecho; easy, fast, done, as we say at OFG. All our branches operated safely throughout the quarter, enhanced by our technology platform. Our full-service ATMs and ITMs, mobile app, and online bill paying tools facilitated routine transactions in a contactless manner. Online and mobile appointment scheduling helped make COVID safe customer meetings possible at branches. We deployed a 100% digital client-friendly application and funds disbursement process for PPP loans. About half of our team members are still working remote. We also implemented extensive new safety protocols for our customers and people on site. And we continued to offer new benefits for our people such as free COVID on-site testing and daily online health check-ins, as well as incentives.

The results speak for themselves. We provided high levels of customer service, safety and knowledge throughout all channels. Loan production in the second quarter totaled more than $500 million. Customer deposits increased $760 million. Our online loan deferral tool and call centers processed relief for more than 44,000 retail customers. We reduced higher-cost wholesale funding, maintained a strong level of net interest margin and continued to build liquidity and capital. And we secured $100,000 in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York grants to support local non-profit and small businesses in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Please turn to Page 4. We have continued to see strong technology utilization trends among both our retail and business customers since the beginning of the year and, in particular, since March. Online bill enrollment -- bill pay enrollments were up 12% as of March and 24% as of June. Mobile banking users jumped 17% by the end of the second quarter from the beginning of the first. The number of remote deposit capture users are up 68% from the end of March.

In another area of success for us, during the second quarter, we scheduled more than 18,000 COVID safe appointments with our customers through our online and mobile tool. We are very pleased with this -- to see these trends. Technology is a core part of our overall corporate strategy. We continue to look into new ways and innovative ways to use it to help our customers.

Please turn to Page 5. Looking at our SBA PPP program, we continue to exceed our market share in Puerto Rico. We generated a total of $286 million in new loans. This enabled us to help more than 4,000 small businesses save more than 50,000 jobs. It also enabled us to attract new accounts in this strategically important customer base. And we were able to distribute these funds electronically within five days of application approval. This is a great example of our ability to act quickly in response to changing conditions to the benefit of both existing and new customers and the communities we serve.

Let's talk about our results on Page 6. We reported EPS of $0.39, and $0.37 on a non-GAAP basis. Total core revenues were $128 million. Most of that was due to a large increase in interest earning assets, chiefly loans and cash. This was partially offset by a decline in yield due to significantly lower rates on cash and lower yields on variable rate commercial loans. In addition, we have lower investment security balances. As a result, we generated net interest income of $105 million with a net interest margin of 4.78%. Banking and wealth management revenues totaled $23 million. Non-interest expenses were $86 million, primarily due to the addition of the Scotiabank acquisition.

Second quarter results included several items. $9.5 million in revenues from Scotia Bank interest recoveries and bargain purchase gain. We added $5 million in provision for the pandemic. And within non-interest expenses, we had a $5 million in merger and restructuring charges and COVID-related operating costs.

Please turn to Page 7. The effects of these results is that we're building tangible book value, and our return on asset and return on equity continued to improve sequentially from the fourth quarter.

Please turn to Page 8 for operational highlights. Average loan balances increased 52% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter. Average core deposits, excluding brokered, increased 76% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter. Loan generation was strong. Increased production from PPP and other commercial loans was partially offset by reduced production in our retail categories, primarily due to the economic shutdown. We ended the quarter with good momentum and good pipelines in the mortgages and auto businesses. Loan yield at 6.97% continued to hold up well despite the recent Federal Reserve cuts. The cost of core deposits declined 4% -- 4 basis points year-over-year. Net interest margin declined to 4.78%.

Please turn to Page 9 to review credit quality. The net charge-off and non-performing loan rate declined year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, reflecting loan paydowns and the effects of deferrals. Provision for credit losses of $18 million was level with last year. I'd like to note the year-ago provision included an extra $9 million related to loans transferred to held for sale.

Please turn to Page 10 to review our loan deferrals. After disruptions in economic condition caused by COVID-19, we offered several loan payment deferral programs ranging from one to four months. As I've mentioned, we've enhanced this effort by quickly developing unique and first-to-market digital tools to help consumers apply for forbearance on an individual basis. Our online loan deferral tool and call centers processed relief for more than 44,000 retail customers. In total, we have about $1.4 billion or 32% of our retail loans on deferral. The pace of retail requests is significantly slow. In addition, we have about $685 million or 26% of our commercial loans on deferral.

Please turn to Page 11. The allowance for loan and lease losses of $233 million increased $70 million year-over-year. And we have almost doubled the level of reserves from December 31, 2019. Compared to March 31, 2020, the allowance increased $2 million. Excluding SBA guaranteed PPP loans, second quarter 2020 allowance was 3.49% of loans, 8 basis points higher than the first quarter.

Please turn to Page 12. We are in a strong capital position. Our CET capital ratio, as you see on that slide, of 12.03% is up 112 basis points since last year.

Please turn to Page 13. While we still face much uncertainty regarding COVID and the economy, we are in a strong financial position, ready to help our customers during these trying times. Once we get through this, Puerto Rico stands to benefit significantly from COVID stimulus and still unspent and undistributed Maria and earthquake-related stimulus programs.

At OFG, we believe our results and our history demonstrate our ability to quickly respond and adapt to changing economic environments. During the second quarter, we continued to build momentum in our core businesses and developed a good pipeline of new loans. From a liquidity, capital and balance sheet point of view, we are well positioned both financially and strategically. Our agenda going forward is clear. We plan to continue integrating the former Scotiabank operations and finish by the end of this year. At the same time, we must achieve the full benefits of the acquisition by the end of 2021. We also plan to continue to invest in the future to further simplify our operations and enhance our ability to serve customers. And ultimately, we intend to continue to play a significant role in the recovery in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Again, I want to thank all our team members for our excellent results and for their dedication and commitment throughout these trying months. Crises bring out the best in people to help others. Our people demonstrate that with purpose every single day.

With this, we end our formal presentation. Thank you for listening. Operator, please open the call for the Q&A session.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Alex Twerdahl of Piper Sandler.

Alex Twerdahl -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Hey, good morning.

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Good morning, Alex. How are you?

Alex Twerdahl -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

I'm well. Thanks. Just to start off on the reserve and the provision, maybe you can help us kind of just break down the provision for this quarter. And the $5 million that you put aside for COVID, was that related mostly to a change in the Moody's S3 scenario? Or was it related to internal downgrades of credits related to COVID? Or how should we be thinking about that?

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Yeah. I'll give you a high level and let Maritza answer you in more detail. But we actually have the S3 Moody's scenario. We have kept that S3 Moody's scenario. And we feel that it's -- the COVID-19 has proven to be extremely uncertain across the globe, and we feel that here in Puerto Rico, it's no exception. So, we decided to keep the S3 Moody's as the scenario where we drive our provisioning. So, that's the big side of it, the big picture of it. I'll let Maritza give you the details on the rest.

Maritza Arizmendi Diaz -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Alex. Regarding the additional $5 million, as Jose mentioned, we keep the Moody's S3 scenario, and we also evaluate the qualitative adjustment that we did in the last quarter. We update them. And as a result of that, we added $5 million in the retail portfolio mostly, based on the most recent information. And that's the $5 million adjustment for the COVID-related provision.

Alex Twerdahl -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Okay. So, it's retail oriented mostly. But I'm just kind of curious if there was a specific factor in retail that you're looking at? Just kind of thinking about the amount of stimulus money that's flowing down to the island and seeing deposits really balloon at you and some of your peers, it seems like the retail might be in better shape today than they normally would without the stimulus. So, kind of how should we think about how you're expecting the retail portfolios to perform?

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Yeah. I think the assumptions that you pose are correct. There's certainly stimulus flowing down from COVID and still from Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes, and that's going to play out. I think there is a portion of it that will play out in the short term. And we would like to see the deferral program end as it ended in June 30 and see how the retail portfolios behave forward to feel more comfortable on the scenarios. But I agree with you. Longer term, we just think that the economy -- it's hard for us to pinpoint how the economy is going to be doing in the next six months. But we do agree that the economy, with the stimulus and all the items that you mentioned, should have good momentum on a more longer-term scenario. So, we will update as we see and feel more comfortable with the data on the credit side.

Alex Twerdahl -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

All right. And you guys have done the full [Phonetic] reviews at this point on all your commercial customers and gone through, and of course, if there's something that you saw, you would have added to the reserve this quarter.

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Yeah. So, on the commercial side, I can tell you that we are keeping a close eye on different industries, but particularly on the hospitality. That's the industry that we are most focused on in terms of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Right now, most -- or all of the deferrals in the large and middle market commercial portfolios ended on June 30. And we just have 12 loans on the hospitality that asked for three additional months. So, we feel positive about our commercial portfolio, on the middle and large commercial portfolio. We also feel good about our efforts on the small business side and how we're monitoring those. So, again, we are OK on that side and we are happy to see commercial clients coming back as they are. But again, when we looked at the provisioning, we felt that on the retail side, the effects of the pandemic are still quite uncertain and we don't know how the government is going to react to the recent spikes.

Alex Twerdahl -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Understood. And then, just to switch gears a little bit and looking at expenses, if you kind of back out the COVID adjustment as well as some merger expenses, you get to kind of like an $80.5 million run rate for expenses. Is that the right run rate to use going into the third quarter? Or I guess, where is the starting point? And then kind of as you near the end of the integration of Scotia, where you expect expenses to kind of end the year and start 2021?

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

So, on the expense side, remember, the second quarter has lower activity. So, we were showing lower cost of transactionality -- of the lower transactionality that we're seeing from the customers. So, as the economy picks up, we expect those expenses to come back up. But on the other hand, we started the efforts on extracting the savings from the Scotia acquisition in this third quarter. And we're very, very cautious, simply because of the environment in terms of COVID. But we are going to see some benefits from those efforts, and we feel more comfortable giving you a comfort on us extracting the 25% cost saves from the acquisition by the end of 2021 because, again, we are operating in a different environment than normal. So, that's kind of the best I can give you, Alex, on the expenses. I really think that we are in good shape there, as we are executing on our efficiencies, albeit at a slower pace than we anticipated, given the COVID-19.

Alex Twerdahl -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Thanks for taking my questions.

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

You're welcome, Alex. Thank you for your questions.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Glen Manna of KBW.

Glen Manna -- KBW -- Analyst

Hi, good morning.

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Good morning, Glen.

Glen Manna -- KBW -- Analyst

I just wanted to discuss the NIM for a minute, and maybe if we could talk about what portion of the quarter-over-quarter decline came from excess liquidity and what portion came from rates and PPP. And if you could discuss it in the context, excluding the interest rate recovery, that would be helpful.

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Including the interest rate recovery, you said, Glen?

Glen Manna -- KBW -- Analyst

Right. The [Speech Overlap]

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Okay. Now, I understand. I'll let Maritza answer that one.

Maritza Arizmendi Diaz -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hey, Glen, and thanks for your question. In general, the 44 basis point reduction, excluding the recovery, we have done several assumptions regarding what -- it depends on how much cash we will keep going forward. But in general, our assessment is, about one-third, about 15 basis point relates to the cash balances that we hold during the quarter. And the balances that we added in the PPP loan program is about 15 basis points.

Glen Manna -- KBW -- Analyst

So, that would be one-third from excess liquidity and two-thirds of the drop was just on rate -- was on rates? Yes, because cash balances, as you know, were impacted because of the Fed cut -- Fed rate cuts and also the portion of the commercial portfolio that is indexed variable rates that we have. Around 52% of our portfolio, of the commercial portfolio is variable. But we are expecting that this quarter already have the full effect of the Fed cuts. So, going forward, we are expecting a more stable type of NIM as we will see, during the third quarter, the full effect of the PPP loan program in the loan yields. But also, we will experience lower cost of borrowings as they continue to mature during the third quarter. Right. I was looking at the repo balances, and it looked like, on an average basis, they were still in there. But on a spot basis, you've paid off -- or you've got -- you've taken off all the repos.

Maritza Arizmendi Diaz -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes.

Glen Manna -- KBW -- Analyst

And then on the...

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Glen, we still have some maturities coming in the next several quarters and into 2021 that will certainly -- we'll use the excess liquidity to cancel them.

Glen Manna -- KBW -- Analyst

Okay. And on the PPP loans, what was the average yield you used in the quarter? And what's your expectation on forgiveness for those loans going forward?

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

I'll tell you -- I'll talk to you about the expectations on forgiveness and I'll let Maritza talk about the yields. On the forgiveness, we're still expecting the federal government to give more guidelines on the forgiveness. But we feel that there is a large proportion, more than 80% of those loans that will be forgiven. It's hard for us to pinpoint when that will occur. But we are more of the opinion that there is going to be a larger percentage of our PPP loans that will be forgiven.

On the rate, I'll let Maritza...

Maritza Arizmendi Diaz -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. The all-inclusive deal, including the amortization of the fees, we are expecting to be around 2.95%, 3%, considering the life of the loan book. Also remember that, as Jose mentioned, if they are repaid before maturity, we'll be able to recognize the unamortized portion of that fee.

Glen Manna -- KBW -- Analyst

Okay. And you're using the level yield method?

Maritza Arizmendi Diaz -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes.

Glen Manna -- KBW -- Analyst

Okay. And on the deferrals, with some of them beginning to roll off, have you got an idea of what redeferral rates are or redeferral request rates?

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

It's too early to tell. We are not seeing that much activity on the -- as I mentioned, on the large and middle commercial so far. What we're focusing are more on the hospitality industries. On the retail side, it's too early. It's been three weeks into the quarter and -- in the third quarter. So, we will be able to update later in the next quarter's call. But the first indications are positive for sure. But at the end of the day, it depends on how it plays out at the end of the third quarter when you have the full effect of the end of the deferrals; how many ask for an additional deferral program or process or how many come back to pay.

Glen Manna -- KBW -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you for taking my questions.

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Yeah. You're welcome, Glen.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Joe Gladue of Alden Securities.

Joe Gladue -- Alden Securities -- Analyst

Yeah. Good morning.

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Hi, Joe. Good morning.

Joe Gladue -- Alden Securities -- Analyst

Just one quick question. Just wondering if you could give us -- since the economies started opening up a little bit more late in the quarter, just wondering if you could sort of walk us through some of the trends you're seeing in the different lending markets, mortgage and auto and whatever.

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

We're seeing good momentum on the mortgage lending business. We have a good pipeline there. Same with auto. We're also seeing good pipelines here. Obviously, that's a reflection on the one side, we're doing around 50% on the mortgage side. We're doing 50% refi. There's 50% that is purchased in terms of buying a home. So that's actually encouraging for us. We are seeing some more residential activity, and that's extracting the benefits of the Scotia acquisition, which -- they had an important servicing portfolio, as well as a more significant residential mortgage operation. So, we're happy with that. And we're seeing that pipeline coming through. On the auto side, we are seeing higher new car sales and we are -- that's translating into more volume for us also, as I'm sure for the rest of the market. So those are the two main ones. We're not seeing much yet on the consumer lending side, meaning on the installment lending side. And on the commercial side, we are having -- we're building a pipeline, but it's still below the trends that we've had before the pandemic. There's still some cautiousness from business people and there's still -- the uncertainty still can be felt across the different industries, and we're seeing that in our commercial side -- on commercial lending side.

Joe Gladue -- Alden Securities -- Analyst

All right. Well, thank you. That's it from me.

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Thank you, Joe. Have a good weekend.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I'm showing no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call to management for any closing -- I'm sorry, you now have a follow-up question from Alex Twerdahl of Piper Sandler.

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Hey, you almost couldn't make it, Alex.

Alex Twerdahl -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Yeah. I pressed the 1. I don't know, it didn't register the first time, but...

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

That's OK.

Alex Twerdahl -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

I wanted to -- I was just looking at Slide 5 here on the PPP and just specifically the bullet where it talks about attracting new clients and strategically important small business segments. If you can maybe expand a little bit on that. If that's --obviously, it's meaningful enough to put it as a bullet here. But kind of what the opportunity could be, how big that is, that kind of stuff.

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Yeah. For us, that's always been a focus on the small business side. And we've been, for the last three or four years, incrementally doing more business in that segment. PPP gave us a great opportunity to act quickly to be agile and to deploy our technology and deploy our processes to be there for our customers. And we've got great reviews from our customers through all the PPP process. And the fast and agile way that we disbursed the funds, particularly in the middle of the lockdown that we were operating in, which no other state or the -- or any other jurisdiction in the United States had a situation like that. So, I have to tell you, the results from that program have given us quite good momentum in that segment and excellent credibility by being close to our customers, but also reputationally [Phonetic]. And we're getting -- we're benefiting from that slowly but surely. It's not going to move the needle from growth perspective, in terms of the results at the end of the day. But for us, it's important because to the communities and our team and the retail channel, they just put their heart out and they demonstrated what living a life with purpose at Oriental means. And I'm really proud of that, and that's why I wanted to highlight that effort.

Alex Twerdahl -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Great. Thanks for taking my follow-up.

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

You're welcome, Alex. Have a good weekend.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] You have a follow-up from Glen Manna of KBW.

Glen Manna -- KBW -- Analyst

Hi, I just wanted to ask a question on the ACL. I think when we look at your competitor that reported yesterday and you guys, we've seen some stability in ACL to loans versus last quarter. So, could you talk about what's kind of giving you comfort with that level? And some of the banks on the mainland have talked about whether or not they expect continued reserve build in forward quarters. And maybe if you could just discuss that a little bit too?

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

So again, Glen, what I can tell you is that we're looking at this from a longer-term perspective. We are not trying to figure out what's going to happen next quarter or next half of the year. It's very hard to predict. We are living in different times, and it requires a lot of adaptation. It requires a lot of flexibility. And from our operation, we are ready to tackle those uncertainties and those challenges. But going and trying to predict how is life going to be in the next three months, it's is really difficult. So, I say this in terms of your question because when we look at the different scenarios that we review to determine the provisioning, we really -- we want to be cautious. And that's kind of why we feel more comfortable with maintaining the Moody's S3. And the good thing is that we are -- we have a resilient bank, a fortress balance sheet that gives us the opportunity to build for the long term in a market that is a three-bank market. And we have a great opportunity here to do the right thing longer term. So we're not interested in trying to figure out how close am I or are we to pinpointing the next quarter or the following quarter. We're here to do the longer term and to make sure that we win this long road. So, sorry for my long-winded answer. But I can't give you specific on any of the numbers that you're inclining to get.

Glen Manna -- KBW -- Analyst

No, no. I appreciate what you did give. And just I wanted to follow up on Alex's question a little bit. You guys have been considered a challenger bank on the island, high digital. When you look at some of the numbers of your customers that are moving into using more digital platforms, it's no secret that Puerto Rico has lagged the mainland in terms [Phonetic] of the adoption of digital. Is COVID kind of pushing down that wall? There is a feeling that once customers start depositing a check online, they don't go back. And is this really an opportunity for Puerto Rico to push past that kind of resistance that may have been there before?

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

You're hitting on the nail. We've been in for the last 10 years, and actually more than that. We've always said technology, technology, technology. And now, the pandemic is forcing the speed of adoption at a higher speed. And I think that's -- that plays completely into our -- into the strategy that we have deployed in the last several years. So again, we are showing you those charts particularly because of what you mentioned, which is, yes, the pandemic is accelerating adoption here in Puerto Rico. Having said that, though, we do have a great opportunity. But we also have to do what we need to do in terms of continuing to invest in technology, continue to finding ways to do things more fast, agile and proactively for our customers because at the end of the day, we have great competitors here in the island with great resources, and we need to do what we need to do. So, it's exciting for us. And again, our teams are all focused on how to achieve that and pull out the benefits of having a strong balance sheet, resilient bank with a culture that is proactive, that is agile and is looking to do simple -- more simple things for customers. And again, the journey continues, and that's what gets up -- gets us up every morning to come to the bank, or to stay at home remotely, but work for the bank. And I can repeat how exciting times we have ahead of us in spite of the short-term pandemic we're operating in. And I can't underestimate the tremendous amount of work and dedication our teammates are putting in during this pandemic and all throughout the last three or four years, or particularly in the last three or four months. So, again, I'm optimistic of the future and cognizant of the uncertainties of the short term and looking forward to continuing that path.

Glen Manna -- KBW -- Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Thank you, Glen.

Operator

At this time, there are no further questions. Mr. Fernandez, are there any closing remarks?

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Thank you, operator. Thank you also to all our stakeholders, who have listened in. Our concern goes out to those who have suffered from this pandemic. Our hope is that it ends as soon as possible and that everybody stays safe and healthy. Thank you again and have a nice day and a great weekend.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 38 minutes

Call participants:

Jose Rafael Fernandez -- President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Maritza Arizmendi Diaz -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Alex Twerdahl -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Glen Manna -- KBW -- Analyst

Joe Gladue -- Alden Securities -- Analyst

More OFG analysis

All earnings call transcripts

10 stocks we like better than Oriental Financial Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Oriental Financial Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.