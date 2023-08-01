OFG Bancorp (OFG) Price Target Increased by 14.89% to 38.38

The average one-year price target for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has been revised to 38.38 / share. This is an increase of 14.89% from the prior estimate of 33.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 40.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.59% from the latest reported closing price of 33.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in OFG Bancorp. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFG is 0.18%, an increase of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 53,578K shares. The put/call ratio of OFG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,329K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,311K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,087K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 9.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,489K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,442K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 12.18% over the last quarter.

OFG Bancorp Background Information

Now in its 56th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

