OFG Bancorp (OFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

OFG Bancorp (OFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.16, the dividend yield is 1.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFG was $25.16, representing a -1.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.52 and a 107.25% increase over the 52 week low of $12.14.

OFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports OFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 87.76%, compared to an industry average of 30.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ofg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.