OFG Bancorp (OFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

OFG Bancorp (OFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that OFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.25, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFG was $12.25, representing a -48.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.76 and a 41.95% increase over the 52 week low of $8.63.

OFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.46. Zacks Investment Research reports OFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.78%, compared to an industry average of -17.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

