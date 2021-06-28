OFG Bancorp (OFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

OFG Bancorp (OFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.23, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFG was $23.23, representing a -8.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.52 and a 95.87% increase over the 52 week low of $11.86.

OFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports OFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.02%, compared to an industry average of 26.3%.

