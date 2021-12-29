OFG Bancorp (OFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

OFG Bancorp (OFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased OFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 71.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.78, the dividend yield is 1.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFG was $26.78, representing a -3.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.73 and a 67.38% increase over the 52 week low of $16.

OFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.57. Zacks Investment Research reports OFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 101.36%, compared to an industry average of 29.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ofg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

