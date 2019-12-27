OFG Bancorp (OFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

OFG Bancorp (OFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that OFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.56, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFG was $23.56, representing a -5.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.95 and a 52.49% increase over the 52 week low of $15.45.

OFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41.

