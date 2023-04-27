OFG Bancorp (OFG) Declares $0.22 Dividend

OFG Bancorp said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.90%, the lowest has been 1.17%, and the highest has been 3.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in OFG Bancorp. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFG is 0.18%, a decrease of 19.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 52,509K shares. The put/call ratio of OFG is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.53% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for OFG Bancorp is 33.92. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 32.53% from its latest reported closing price of 25.59.

The projected annual revenue for OFG Bancorp is 532MM, a decrease of 12.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,245K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,263K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,198K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,116K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 10.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,491K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares, representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 10.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,373K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing an increase of 28.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 40.14% over the last quarter.

OFG Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Now in its 56th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

