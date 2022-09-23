OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.20

OFG Bancorp's (NYSE:OFG) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.20 on 17th of October. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.0%.

OFG Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

OFG Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, OFG Bancorp's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 17%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 9.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 18%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NYSE:OFG Historic Dividend September 23rd 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.24 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. OFG Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 24% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

OFG Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for OFG Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is OFG Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

