OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) will increase its dividend on the 18th of January to US$0.12. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.5%, which is below the industry average.

OFG Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, OFG Bancorp's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 7.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 14%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:OFG Historic Dividend November 4th 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.20 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. OFG Bancorp might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. OFG Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 32% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On OFG Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think OFG Bancorp is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for OFG Bancorp (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.