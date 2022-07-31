OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.20

The board of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.20 on the 17th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.2% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

OFG Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, OFG Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, OFG Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 17%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 9.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:OFG Historic Dividend July 31st 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. OFG Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 24% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

OFG Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for OFG Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

