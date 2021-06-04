OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.08

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) will pay a dividend of US$0.08 on the 15th of July. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.2%, which is below the average for the industry.

OFG Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. OFG Bancorp is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 20.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 13%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:OFG Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.16 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. OFG Bancorp might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. OFG Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 153% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On OFG Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for OFG Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

