OFG Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OFG

In trading on Friday, shares of OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.48, changing hands as low as $26.33 per share. OFG Bancorp shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.78 per share, with $30.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.51.

