OFG Bancorp announces $50M stock repurchase program

OFG Bancorp (OFG) announced its board of directors approved a new $50M stock repurchase authorization plan as part of OFG’s capital actions. The new plan, which is open-ended, is in addition to the previously authorized stock repurchase plan.

