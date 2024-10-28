OFG Bancorp announces $50M stock repurchase program

OFG Bancorp (OFG) announced its board of directors approved a new $50M stock repurchase authorization plan as part of OFG’s capital actions. The new plan, which is open-ended, is in addition to the previously authorized stock repurchase plan.
