OFG BAN Earnings Results: $OFG Reports Quarterly Earnings

OFG BAN ($OFG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $1.00 per share, beating estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $178,590,000, beating estimates of $154,634,535 by $23,955,465.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OFG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
OFG BAN Insider Trading Activity
OFG BAN insiders have traded $OFG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSE RAFAEL FERNANDEZ (CEO & Chairperson BOD) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,530,480.
- JORGE COLON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $464,018
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
OFG BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of OFG BAN stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 654,698 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,706,819
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 338,596 shares (-78.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,329,382
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 217,251 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,194,062
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 186,440 shares (-79.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,890,140
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 170,228 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,204,048
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 144,984 shares (-2.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,135,722
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 139,321 shares (-4.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,896,064
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.