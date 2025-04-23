OFG BAN Earnings Results: $OFG Reports Quarterly Earnings

OFG BAN ($OFG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $1.00 per share, beating estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $178,590,000, beating estimates of $154,634,535 by $23,955,465.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OFG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

OFG BAN Insider Trading Activity

OFG BAN insiders have traded $OFG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSE RAFAEL FERNANDEZ (CEO & Chairperson BOD) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,530,480 .

. JORGE COLON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $464,018

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

OFG BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of OFG BAN stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.