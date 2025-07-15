OFG BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $OFG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OFG BAN ($OFG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $163,405,203 and earnings of $1.06 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OFG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

OFG BAN Insider Trading Activity

OFG BAN insiders have traded $OFG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARITZA ARIZMENDI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,193

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

OFG BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of OFG BAN stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

OFG BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OFG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for OFG BAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OFG forecast page.

OFG BAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OFG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $48.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $42.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $48.0 on 04/24/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.