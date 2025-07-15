OFG BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $OFG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OFG BAN ($OFG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $163,405,203 and earnings of $1.06 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OFG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
OFG BAN Insider Trading Activity
OFG BAN insiders have traded $OFG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARITZA ARIZMENDI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,193
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
OFG BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of OFG BAN stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,662,104 shares (+1906.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,517,402
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 487,932 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,527,038
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 299,924 shares (-33.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,002,958
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 256,083 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,248,441
- INVESCO LTD. removed 248,211 shares (-37.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,933,404
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 225,472 shares (+73.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,023,389
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 196,802 shares (+87.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,876,016
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
OFG BAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OFG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for OFG BAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OFG forecast page.
OFG BAN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OFG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $48.0 on 07/10/2025
- Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $42.0 on 04/24/2025
- Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $48.0 on 04/24/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.