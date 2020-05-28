Offshore yuan wallows near record low as Sino-U.S. tensions worsen

Updates prices, adds table, comments and details

SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - The yuan inched up on Thursday from a record low struck in offshore trade overnight, as firmer-than-expected central bank guidance helped bolster a currency weighed down by escalating Sino-U.S. tensions.

Hostile diplomacy between the world's two largest economies intensified with China expected to pass a controversial national security law on Hong Kong. China's National People's Congress is set to vote on the draft law at the end of its annual session on Thursday.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 rebounded to 7.1845 per dollar as of midday, up from a record low of 7.1966 hit overnight.

Washington is currently crafting a range of options to punish China over its tightening grip on Hong Kong, including sanctions, tariffs and restrictions on Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the discussions.

"Sino-U.S. tensions are dialing up, but up till now, it has not broadened to affect actual trade and portfolio flows between the countries," said Terence Wu, strategist at OCBC Bank.

Wu said he expected a test of the 7.2000 level sometime in the future, but expected the PBOC to slow the approach to that level, as it did with Thursday's stronger-than-expected daily fixing.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the yuan's midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1277 per dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 7.1092, but much firmer than market projections.

Several traders said yuan depreciation expectations have picked up, with increasing queries from corporate clients about whether they should buy dollars now.

"Markets are watching if U.S. President Donald Trump would really take powerful actions," said a chief dealer at a Chinese bank, adding that the domestic currency market would be also influence by how the broader dollar index performs.

Sino-U.S. trade tensions have been the main source of yuan weakness, as many investors believed bilateral relations would deteriorate further, said a trader at a Chinese bank.

"Markets are now seeing increasing chances that the PBOC will allow its currency to depreciate further in reaction to the possible U.S. sanctions," strategists at ING said in a note.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was little changed at 7.1677 at midday, 3 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The yuan market at 0407 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1277

7.1092

-0.26%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1677

7.168

0.00%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.56%

Spot change YTD

-2.85%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.47%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.82 91.96 -0.2 Dollar index 98.951 98.907 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1845 -0.23% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.282 -2.12% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes & Simon Cameron-Moore) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

