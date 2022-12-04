Offshore yuan strengthens past 7 per dollar as China eases COVID curbs

Credit: REUTERS/Nicky Loh

December 04, 2022 — 07:04 pm EST

Written by Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China's offshore yuan CNH=D3 firmed past the closely watched 7-per-dollar level early on Monday to the strongest level since mid-September, as Beijing eased some of its strict COVID-19 curbs, which could attract fresh foreign inflows.

The offshore yuan gained roughly 0.5% to as high as 6.9820 per dollar, the strongest since Sept. 15, following a record weekly gain of about 2.5% amid economic reopening expectations.

In the onshore market, China's central bank set the yuan's midpoint CNY=PBOC at the strongest since Nov. 16.

More cities including Urumqi in the far west announced an easing of curbs on Sunday as China tries to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted and less onerous after unprecedented protests against restrictions.

China's benchmark index CSI300 .CSI300 jumped nearly 10% in November, as mainland stock market witnessed monthly net inflows exceeding 60 billion yuan ($8.55 billion) via the cross-border Stock Connect scheme.

The yuan's strength was also aided by expectations of a slower pace of U.S. monetary policy tightening. The dollar index =USD is down nearly 9% from its late September peak, and trades near a five-month low.

($1 = 7.0190 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.