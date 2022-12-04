Offshore yuan strengthens past 7 per dollar as China eases COVID curbs

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China's offshore yuan CNH=D3 firmed past the closely watched 7-per-dollar level early on Monday to the strongest level since mid-September, as Beijing eased some of its strict COVID-19 curbs, which could attract fresh foreign inflows.

The offshore yuan gained roughly 0.5% to as high as 6.9820 per dollar, the strongest since Sept. 15, following a record weekly gain of about 2.5% amid economic reopening expectations.

In the onshore market, China's central bank set the yuan's midpoint CNY=PBOC at the strongest since Nov. 16.

More cities including Urumqi in the far west announced an easing of curbs on Sunday as China tries to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted and less onerous after unprecedented protests against restrictions.

China's benchmark index CSI300 .CSI300 jumped nearly 10% in November, as mainland stock market witnessed monthly net inflows exceeding 60 billion yuan ($8.55 billion) via the cross-border Stock Connect scheme.

The yuan's strength was also aided by expectations of a slower pace of U.S. monetary policy tightening. The dollar index =USD is down nearly 9% from its late September peak, and trades near a five-month low.

($1 = 7.0190 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)

