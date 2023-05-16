Offshore yuan falls past key 7 per dollar as China's recovery sputters

Adds quotes, details

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - The offshore yuan CNH=D3 weakened past 7 per dollar on Wednesday for the first time in five months amid growing signs that China's post-COVID recovery is losing steam.

Its onshore counterpart CNY=CFXS followed suit and fell to as much as 6.9944 per dollar in early trade, touching the weakest level since early December. Offshore yuan CNH=D3 weakened to 7.0089 at one point.

"The yuan is softening because China's economic data is ugly," said a bank trader in Shanghai.

China's April industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts, official data showed on Tuesday, suggesting the economy lost further momentum at the start of the second quarter and adding to the raft of recent data highlighting a wobbly post-COVID recovery.

Barclays cut China's GDP forecast citing "big downside surprises" in the April data.

"The economic data and U.S.-China yield spreads point to dollar strengthening in the near term," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

But the market needs to monitor the central bank's stance and policy tools to judge whether the onshore yuan will fall below the 7-per-dollar level, the trader said.

Maybank said that it sees yuan softness "as a reflection of some disappointment over China's data releases recently that suggests weak domestic demand."

"Geopolitical tensions between the West and China could also drag on the yuan and yuan assets in addition to the negative carry of the yuan versus USD".

The yuan market at 0330 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9748

6.9506

-0.35%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9927

6.9783

-0.21%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.26%

Spot change YTD

-1.33%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.36%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Dollar index 102.566 102.564 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0067 -0.20% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.8278 2.15% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

