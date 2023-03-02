Offshore yuan bond issues swell to meet Chinese investor demand

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters) - The number of bond issues denominated in yuan and issued in Hong Kong has jumped this year as borrowers see massive appetite for higher yields among Chinese investors and a need for exposure to the yuan among other international investors.

Chinese banks such as Bank of Communications 3328.HK, Agricultural Bank of China 1288.HK are among issuers who have collectively raised $5.2 billion via 37 issues of these so-called dim sum bonds in the year up to March 1, double the $2.57 billion from 34 deals a year ago, data from Refinitiv shows.

"Investors look beyond their home market as they like the additional yield available in Hong Kong, which could range from 15-35 basis points compared to the same onshore bond with similar maturity," said Bruce Zhang, a fixed income portfolio manager at CSOP Asset Management.

An offshore 5-year yuan government bond yields around 3%, versus 2.7% for its onshore CN5YT=RR counterpart.

For instance, China Minsheng Banking Corporation's 600016.SS Hong Kong branch priced a 2 billion yuan ($290 million) two-year green bond at a yield of 3.15% in January, well below its initial guidance of around 3.6%.

Hong Kong is China's largest offshore yuan hub and saw record issuance of $44 billion of dim sum bonds in 2022, as Chinese investors took advantage of a cross-border trading link called Bond Connect, launched in September 2021, which allows banks and fund managers to access bonds trading in Hong Kong

"The Bond Connect has channelled in more mainland Chinese bank investors to the dim sum bond market, before which some of them were unable to access this market," said David Yim, head of capital markets for Greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered Bank.

As of January, onshore investors held 361 billion yuan ($52.29 billion) of dim sum bonds through the Bond Connect, up from just 6 billion yuan in January 2022, data from Shanghai Clearing House shows.

Dim sum bonds have higher yields partly because issuers have to pay up to compensate for less active trading offshore, said Xue Jiadi, a fixed income portfolio manager at China Asset Management (Hong Kong).

Higher interest rates in the U.S. also affect dim sum yields, he said.

"But as liquidity of the offshore market improves, the yield gap between the offshore and onshore market should narrow," said Xue.

Of the top 25 dim sum bond deals issued in Hong Kong last year, 21 were China-domiciled issuers comprising either the Chinese government or local governments, or the offshore branches of China-based banks, data from Refinitiv shows.

Despite its small size compared to the vast $21 trillion onshore market, the growth of Hong Kong's 643.3 billion yuan dim sum bond market has come at a time when Beijing's goal to expand the use of its currency globally faces headwinds.

It has also helped to bolster yuan liquidity in Hong Kong after weak external trade slowed cross-border payments and shrank yuan deposits in the city.

($1 = 6.9039 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Kim Coghill)

