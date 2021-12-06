Offshore wind could power Alcoa's Portland smelter in Australia

By comparison, as of 2020, there were 7.4 GW of onshore wind farms with 4 GW of capacity due to start construction.

The offshore industry could take off following Australia's passage last month of long-awaited legislation setting a framework for developing offshore wind farms, although regulations flowing from the law still have to be worked out.

If Alinta's Spinifex project went ahead, the Portland smelter, run by Alcoa, could be powered by up to 100% renewables, the companies said.

"This proposal offers an ability to make a step change impact to Portland Aluminium's carbon footprint," Portland Aluminium Smelter Manager Ron Jorgensen said in a statement.

The smelter, the biggest single-power user in the state of Victoria, currently depends on coal-fired power and is looking for ways to decarbonise.

The smelter received government aid and a cheap power deal earlier this year to help it stay open for another five years.

Alinta Energy is owned by private Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.

