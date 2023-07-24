Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks, buy bonds

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 5.90 billion rand ($328.18 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

Settlement data on bonds showed 29.16 billion rand of net purchases while trading data showed 3.98 billion rand of net purchases.

($1 = 17.9781 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.