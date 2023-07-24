News & Insights

Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks, buy bonds

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

July 24, 2023 — 02:52 am EDT

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 5.90 billion rand ($328.18 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

Settlement data on bonds showed 29.16 billion rand of net purchases while trading data showed 3.98 billion rand of net purchases.

($1 = 17.9781 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

