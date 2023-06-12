Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks, buy bonds

JOHANNESBURG, June 12 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 4.21 billion rand ($225.31 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

Settlement data on bonds showed net purchases of 4.71 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of 6.47 billion rand.

($1 = 18.6850 rand)

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton Editing by Alexander Winning)

