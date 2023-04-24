Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks, buy bonds

JOHANNESBURG, April 24 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 46.18 million rand ($2.55 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

Settlement data on bonds showed net purchases of 2.39 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of 1.81 billion rand.

($1 = 18.1414 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

