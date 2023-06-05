Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks, bonds

JOHANNESBURG, June 5 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 7.73 billion rand ($396.38 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

Settlement data on bonds showed net sales of 0.46 billion rand, while trading data showed net sales of 3.48 billion rand.

($1 = 19.5017 rand)

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

