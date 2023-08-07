Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 2.34 billion rand ($126 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

Settlement data on bonds showed 4.23 billion rand of net purchases while trading data showed 4.56 billion rand of net sales.

($1 = 18.5234 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

