Offshore investors net buyers of South African stocks

March 06, 2023 — 01:57 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 6 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought a net 0.23 billion rand ($12.67 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

Settlement data on bonds showed net sales of 8.86 billion rand, while trading data showed net sales of 15.64 billion rand.

($1 = 18.1575 rand)

