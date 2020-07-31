US Markets
Offshore driller Noble Corp files for bankruptcy

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
July 31 (Reuters) - Offshore oil and gas driller Noble Corp NE.N said on Friday it has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure debt, following a historic fall in energy prices.

The company expects the reorganization plan to be confirmed by this fall, allowing it to emerge from chapter 11 before the end of the year.

