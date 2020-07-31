Offshore driller Noble Corp files for bankruptcy

July 31 (Reuters) - Offshore oil and gas driller Noble Corp NE.N said on Friday it has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure debt, following a historic fall in energy prices.

The company expects the reorganization plan to be confirmed by this fall, allowing it to emerge from chapter 11 before the end of the year.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

