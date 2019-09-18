Offshore demand for New Zealand Treasury bond withers

By John Weavers

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (IFR) - Overseas investors shied away from the latest New Zealand Treasury syndicated bond offering as they bought a relatively modest 47% of the new NZ$2bn (US$1.27bn) 1.5% May 15 2031s issued on Wednesday.

Overall orders in excess of NZ$3bn were well below the NZ$5bn-plus book secured for the previous syndicated sale of NZ$2bn 3.0% April 2029s on March 13 2018, 58% of which was allotted to non-Australasian accounts.

“We saw weaker demand from Asia and Europe than we have for previous syndicated transactions. This reflects relative value considerations and changes in cross-market spreads and is consistent with the recent declining trend in offshore holdings of NZGBs,” said Matthew Collin, head of portfolio management at the New Zealand Treasury.

Non-resident holdings of outstanding nominal New Zealand government bonds have fallen from 58.4% in August 2017 to 50.4% as of August 2019, according to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

For many years after the global financial crisis New Zealand offered the highest absolute yield among Triple/Double A rated sovereigns, but this advantage has subsequently withered or disappeared, most importantly against the dominant and highly liquid US Treasury market.

Whereas 10-year NZGBs still yielded 13bp more than Treasuries at the previous sale 18 months ago (2.98% versus 2.85%), 10-year US yields were paying 54bp more in the secondary market on Wednesday at 1.81% against 1.27%.

NZGBs still provide diversification benefits, however, as well as a slight 13bp pick-up over Australian Commonwealth government bonds and plenty of extra juice versus Gilts, Bunds and JGBs, whose 10-year benchmarks which were yielding 0.69%, minus 0.47% and minus 0.16%.

LOCAL RIVALS

Meanwhile local investors have seen an upturn in government supply with net issuance turning positive in the current fiscal year, to NZ$3.4bn from negative NZ$3.7bn in 2018-19, as well as increased competition from higher yielding Double A rated domestic agencies.

The New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency, rated AA+/AA+ (S&P/Fitch), which provides cheap debt financing to participating local councils, debuted in the domestic bond market in March 2019 with a blowout, non-sovereign record NZ$1bn sale of 2.25% five-year notes.

It returned on August 20 with an upsized NZ$500m short 10-year retail note offer at a yield of 1.687%, a day when the April 2029 NZGBs were yielding 1.09% in the secondary market.

Similarly Housing New Zealand, rated AA+ by S&P, a crown agency that provides housing services for New Zealanders in need, has been very active in the public bond market over the last 18 months.

Since May 2018 HNZL has raised NZ$1.9bn in tenors between five and 10-years, including wellbeing and sustainability bonds which appeal to New Zealand’s growing army of green-focused investors.

New Zealanders, mostly banks, bought 95% of HNZL’s combined NZ$600m tap of its June 2025 and October 2028 wellbeing bonds on September 11 at yields of 1.398% and 1.771%. At that time the NZGB April 2025s and April 2029s were yielding 1.02% and 1.28%.

Collin downplayed the importance of rising agency issuance, especially from Housing New Zealand and the Local Government Funding Agency, as he stressed the consistently strong domestic bid at weekly bond tenders.

“These agencies are generally viewed by investors to be in the credit space and thus not suitable substitutes for our products which provide sovereign risk and superior liquidity”, he said.

In addition to the lack of government guarantees, the agencies cannot match the liquidity of sovereign benchmark lines of between NZ$6bn and NZ$11bn.

BNZ, CBA, UBS and Westpac were joint lead managers for the 1.5% May 15 2019s which priced at 100.8548953088 to yield 1.42%, within the 13bp–17bp guidance range at the April 20 2029 NZGB plus 16bp.

New Zealand’s long-term foreign currency ratings are Aaa/AA/AA, while its long-term domestic ratings are Aaa/AA+/AA+.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

