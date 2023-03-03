Offshore crews to strike on BP's North Sea installations, says Unite

March 3 (Reuters) - Nearly 50 offshore workers on several of BP’s BP.L North Sea installations have backed strike action in pursuit of a pay increase and overtime changes, British union Unite said on Friday.

The strike involves crew working on BP's Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP, Glen Lyon and Mungo installations in the North Sea, with "a series of 24 and 48-hour stoppages", Unite said.

