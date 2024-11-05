Officina Stellare Secures €1.4 Million Satellite Contract

Officina Stellare S.p.A. (IT:OS) has released an update.

Officina Stellare has secured a €1.4 million contract to develop a high-resolution multispectral optical payload for a satellite, strengthening its position in the aerospace defense and intelligence sector. The payload, set to deliver images with a ground resolution of 50 cm, highlights the company’s strategic global position in Earth Observation. This project not only underscores Officina Stellare’s expertise but also expands its role in providing comprehensive imaging systems.

