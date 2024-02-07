Offices of French dairy group Lactalis searched by French financial prosecutor

Adds Lactalis comments

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The offices of French dairy giant Lactalis were searched this week by members of France's PNF financial prosecutor body, as part of a long-standing probe into alleged tax fraud, said a judicial source, confirming earlier media reports.

Lactalis told Reuters the search took place on Feb. 6 as part of a probe of "old events already reviewed by authorities".

It did not provide further details.

(Reporting by Geert de Clercq; Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Tom Hogue)

