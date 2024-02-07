News & Insights

Commodities

Offices of French dairy group Lactalis searched by French financial prosecutor

February 07, 2024 — 01:25 am EST

Written by Geert de Clercq for Reuters ->

Adds Lactalis comments

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The offices of French dairy giant Lactalis were searched this week by members of France's PNF financial prosecutor body, as part of a long-standing probe into alleged tax fraud, said a judicial source, confirming earlier media reports.

Lactalis told Reuters the search took place on Feb. 6 as part of a probe of "old events already reviewed by authorities".

It did not provide further details.

(Reporting by Geert de Clercq; Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Tom Hogue)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.