Officer Grinch gives speeding drivers in Florida a choice: a fine or an onion

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Officer "Grinch" was in a generous spirit in the days ahead of Christmas.

Colonel Lou Caputo of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office donned the Grinch costume and worked with other deputies to pull over speeding drivers on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway at Key Largo.

Those who were only a little over the speed limit were given a choice by Officer Grinch.

"Because it is the holiday season, if they're just going a few miles an hour over the speed limit what we'll do, we'll give you a choice of the citation or an onion," said Caputo.

He said the initiative was inspired by the Christmas classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," about an onion-loving fictional character created by Dr. Seuss and played by Jim Carrey in the 2000 film.

As well as being handed an onion, offending drivers are given a lesson on slowing down.

"Even though you're hectic, it's busy. Slow down. Let's keep our kids safe throughout the holiday season," he said.

The option caught many drivers off-guard but Caputo said the onion option was the definite winner.

"If they choose the citation, we'll probably have to take them out and do a sobriety test on them," he joked.

(Editing by Jorge Garcia and Rosalba O'Brien)

