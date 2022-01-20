Office-space provider Workspace says customer demand stays robust

Jan 20 (Reuters) - London-focused office-space provider Workspace Group Plc WKP.L said on Thursday customer demand has remained strong, and reiterated the strong client preference for its flexible spaces.

The FTSE 250 firm, which serves mostly small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs, said it has collected 96% of rent due for the third quarter as of Jan. 18, taking the year-to-date collection rate to 97%.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

