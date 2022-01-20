Office-space provider Workspace says customer demand stays robust

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Newman

London-focused office-space provider Workspace Group Plc said on Thursday customer demand has remained strong, and reiterated the strong client preference for its flexible spaces.

Jan 20 (Reuters) - London-focused office-space provider Workspace Group Plc WKP.L said on Thursday customer demand has remained strong, and reiterated the strong client preference for its flexible spaces.

The FTSE 250 firm, which serves mostly small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs, said it has collected 96% of rent due for the third quarter as of Jan. 18, taking the year-to-date collection rate to 97%.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More