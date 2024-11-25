News & Insights

Office Properties note deal buys time to sell assets, says B. Riley

November 25, 2024 — 03:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

B. Riley keeps a Buy rating on Office Properties (OPI) Income Trust after the company entered into an exchange agreement with certain holders of its remaining $453.6M 2025 senior unsecured notes. The deal buys the company substantial time to sell assets to pay off debt, potentially including 20 Mass Ave. in Washington, D.C., the analyst tells investors in a research note. Riley says the deal is structured in such a way as to not trip up debt covenants, at least in the near term. Riley believes the deal eliminates the “material overhang” on Office Properties regarding the upcoming 2025 debt maturity, “although at a substantial cost.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

