Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that OPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.28, the dividend yield is 10.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPI was $20.28, representing a -43.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.95 and a 22.91% increase over the 52 week low of $16.50.

OPI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). OPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.