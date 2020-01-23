Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that OPI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPI was $35.08, representing a -0.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.27 and a 50.17% increase over the 52 week low of $23.36.

OPI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY). OPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.03. Zacks Investment Research reports OPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -24.95%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

