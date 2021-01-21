Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 22, 2021

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that OPI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPI was $26.04, representing a -27.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.95 and a 57.82% increase over the 52 week low of $16.50.

OPI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). OPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OPI as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 13.15% over the last 100 days.

