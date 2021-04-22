Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 23, 2021

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that OPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.48, the dividend yield is 7.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPI was $28.48, representing a -9.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.58 and a 61.63% increase over the 52 week low of $17.62.

OPI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). OPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15. Zacks Investment Research reports OPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.23%, compared to an industry average of -2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OPI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 19.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OPI at 3.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.