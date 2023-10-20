Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust said on October 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 23, 2023 will receive the payment on November 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 21.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.84%, the lowest has been 6.34%, and the highest has been 100.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 15.92 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Office Properties Income Trust. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPI is 0.04%, a decrease of 46.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 39,433K shares. The put/call ratio of OPI is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.46% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Office Properties Income Trust is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 122.46% from its latest reported closing price of 4.58.

The projected annual revenue for Office Properties Income Trust is 561MM, an increase of 5.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,423K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,542K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 41.40% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,048K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,139K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 10.67% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,984K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 38.63% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,643K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares, representing an increase of 14.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 639.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,576K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 42.21% over the last quarter.

Office Properties Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Office Properties Income Trust is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities.

